UNIFIL official urges Lebanese authorities to investigate attack against peacekeepers

An official of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Wednesday urged Lebanese authorities to conduct a prompt investigation into the attack one day earlier by unknown people on vehicles belonging to the UNIFIL.

“We call on Lebanese authorities to open an investigation into the incident and prosecute all those responsible for these crimes,” said Candice Ardell, deputy director of UNIFIL Media Office, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

Ardell noted that the peacekeepers working to maintain security and stability in southern Lebanon were attacked on Tuesday night, and their vehicles were sabotaged and official items were stolen.

Refuting circulated information about peacekeepers taking photos in private property, she said the UNIFIL members were on their way to meet with the Lebanese Armed Forces for a routine patrol.

“UNIFIL condemns the attacks against men and women who serve the cause of peace, which violate Lebanese and international law,” she said.

She also quoted the remarks by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres during his recent visit to Lebanon saying UNIFIL should enjoy full freedom of movement in its areas of operations, as approved by the Lebanese government. ■