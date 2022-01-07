EU foreign policy chief says concerned about situation in Kazakhstan

Josep Borrell, high representative of the European Union (EU) for foreign affairs and security policy, on Thursday expressed “great concern” about the unrest in Kazakhstan.

“Great concern about developments in Kazakhstan. The rights and security of civilians must be guaranteed. External military assistance brings back memories of situations to be avoided. EU is ready to support in addressing this crisis,” Borrell said in a tweet.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, also weighed in on the situation in Kazakhstan, urging all sides to refrain from violence and to seek a peaceful resolution.

“People have the right to peaceful protest and freedom of expression. At the same time, protesters, no matter how angry or aggrieved they may be, should not resort to violence against others,” Bachelet said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Borrell, who is on a three-day visit to Ukraine, also said on Twitter that he had had a “good meeting” with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, where they discussed how to jointly face Ukraine’s external threats and how to further strengthen internal resilience through continuing the comprehensive reform agenda. ■