Israel to scrap travel ban as arrivals’ COVID-19 positive rate falls

Israel will lift the ban on travel to eight countries, the country’s ministry of health said in a statement on Thursday.

The eight countries are the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Ethiopia, Britain, Tanzania, Mexico, Switzerland and Turkey.

The move, subject to the approval of the cabinet and a parliamentary committee, is expected to take effect on Friday, according to the ministry.

By doing so, Israel will scrap the list of countries labelled “red” to which it banned its citizens from flying.

The ministry’s decision came as a result of the government policy, according to which the “red” country outline will be suspended as the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival falls below five percent of total patients in the country.

Accordingly, vaccinated and recovered passengers arriving in Israel from all countries will have to enter quarantine of up to 24 hours, until a negative coronavirus test result is obtained.

Unvaccinated arrivals must have to enter a seven-day quarantine and receive two negative tests: one upon arrival, and one after seven days of quarantine. ■