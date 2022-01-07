Lebanon arrests 23 Syrians for illegal entry

Lebanon’s security authorities on Friday arrested 23 Syrians for illegally entering the country, Elnashra news website reported.

The Syrians, who were arrested in Lebanon’s northern district of Akkar, have been referred to judicial bodies for investigation and other legal procedures, according to Elnashra.

Lebanon’s security forces have been exerting great efforts to fight against human smuggling from Syria.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun has repeatedly urged the international community to secure a safe return for Syrian refugees to their homeland as Lebanon has been suffering an unprecedented financial crisis and cannot bear an additional burden of refugees on its territories. ■