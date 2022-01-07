Ukrainian PM, EU foreign policy chief discuss cooperation, security

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and visiting High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Thursday discussed regional cooperation and security issues.

During the talks, Shmyhal said Kiev will continue to carry out critical structural reforms, according to the press service of the Ukrainian government.

“Among the reforms we have launched is the implementation of the European Green Deal policy. Ukraine has set an ambitious goal in this direction. We are also prolonging the reform of privatization and corporatization,” Shmyhal said.

Besides, he briefed Borrell on Ukraine’s positive experience of implementing decentralization and land market reforms.

Shmyhal and Borrell have discussed the energy cooperation between Kiev and Brussels, and in particular, the connection of the Ukrainian energy system to the European network ENTSO-E.

The two sides also touched upon the preparations for the meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council slated for April this year.

For his part, Borrell expressed interest in further deepening cooperation between Ukraine and the EU in various fields, saying that cybersecurity is one of the promising areas of bilateral partnership.

Borrell arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday for a three-day working visit, his first foreign trip in 2022.

On Wednesday, Borrell visited Ukraine’s conflict-hit eastern Luhansk region. ■