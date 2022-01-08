5 Libyan customs officers detained over embezzlement

The Attorney General’s office of Libya said Friday that five customs officers have been detained over embezzlement of 25 million Libyan dinars (5.43 million U.S. dollars) from customs guarantee accounts.

“The charges that were proven against the arrested officers include money embezzlement, conspiring with others to facilitate obtaining illegal material benefits, and the intentional falsification of official documents,” the office said in a statement.

The measures taken so far have resulted in a refund of 7 million dinars (1.52 million U.S. dollars) out of the total embezzled money, it said.

Three days earlier, the office said, former Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Al-Saddiq Abdulkareem Kareem was detained on charges of financial corruption. ■