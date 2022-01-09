Nepal’s paddy output drops

Nepal’s paddy production decreased by 8.74 percent to 5.13 million tons in 2021, a five-year low, mainly due to damage caused by unseasonal rains in October.

Paddy production was 5.15 million tons, 5.61 million tons, 5.55 million tons and 5.62 million tons in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively, all higher than the output in 2021.

The fall came despite a rise in areas cultivated for paddy, and paddy productivity in the South Asian country declined by 8.61 percent to 3.47 tons per hectare, a four-year low.

Unseasonal rains in October inundated paddy fields at a time when they were ready for harvest and caused massive losses in the provinces of Lumbini and Sudurpaschim in particular, which contributed to a downfall in overall paddy production in 2021.