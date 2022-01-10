Israel’s rough diamond exports more than doubled in 2021.

Exports of rough diamonds from Israel amounted to 1.8 billion U.S. dollars in 2021, about 109 percent higher compared to 859 million dollars in 2020.

Israeli exports of polished diamonds amounted to 3.66 billion dollars in 2021, an increase of 54.3 percent compared to 2020.

Imports of rough diamonds to Israel jumped by 94.5 percent last year, amounting to 2.07 billion dollars, while imports of polished diamonds amounted to 2.94 billion dollars, a rise of 91.5 percent.

Israel’s rough diamond exports to the UAE in 2021 totaled 188 million dollars, or 10.4 percent of total rough diamonds exports, while rough diamond imports from the UAE totaled 244 million dollars or 11.8 percent of total rough diamonds imports.