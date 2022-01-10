Outside opening for Paris olympics

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games on July 26, 2024 will be staged on the River Seine and at least 600,000 spectators are expected to attend the grand party.

For the first time in a summer edition of the Games, the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 will take place outside of a stadium and in the heart of the city.

Some 160 boats will transport the athletes, sailing six kilometers from Pont d’Austerlitz to the Pont d’Iena with the river and the capital’s iconic monuments like Notre Dame, the Louvre and the Eiffel Tower will serve as the backdrop.

The organizers are expecting at least 600,000 can attend the ceremony alongside the river – ten times more than could attend in the Stade de France.