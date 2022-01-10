Turkey’s exports exceed 225 bln USD in 2021

Turkey’s total exports increased by 32.9 percent year on year and amounted to 225.368 billion U.S. dollars in 2021.

Turkey also increased its foreign trade volume to 496.7 billion dollars last year, from 87.6 billion dollars in 2002.

Turkey’s exports increased by 86.6 percent to South America, 33 percent to the European Union (EU), 29 percent to non-EU European countries, 22.6 percent to the Near and Middle East, and 44.8 percent to North Africa.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell 7.8 percent year on year to 45.9 billion dollars in 2021.