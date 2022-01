Afghan traders have increased export and import via the Shir Khan dry port with Central Asian states as security improves in Afghanistan,.

Exports via Shir Khan dry port have increased 90 percent, and import has risen 60 percent over the past three months.

Shir Khan dry port, which connects Afghanistan to Tajikistan, had been damaged due to years of war. It has been reactivated with the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, with trade rising over the past months.