Bali eyes medical tourism

Construction of the Bali International Hospital is underway. The idea is to make the resort island a global medical tourism destination.

The construction of this hospital is the first step to developing a health tourism park with an area of 41.5 hectares integrated with hotels, a botanical garden, as well as a medical training and research center.

Indonesia also targets Medan on Sumatra island and the capital city of Jakarta on Java island to be global medical tourism destinations, but the first step is to target domestic consumers and bring back Indonesians who are accustomed to going abroad for medical treatment.

The development of the new tourist destination on the resort island, which is expected to be completed in mid-2023, also aims to provide health services for personnel of foreign companies investing in Indonesia.