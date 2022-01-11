China-Vietnam freight train trips double in 2021

South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region handled 346 China-Vietnam freight train trips last year, up by over 108 percent from the previous year, according to the China Railway Nanning Group Co., Ltd.

Since its launch in August 2017, the freight train service has transported a variety number of goods between China and ASEAN countries, including glass, cotton yarn, fruits, electronics, and daily necessities.

Among the imported fruits, 19,400 tonnes of durians, mangosteens, and longans have been transported via the freight service in 2021, up 14.7 percent year on year.

A total of 400 China-Vietnam freight train trips are expected to be made in 2022.