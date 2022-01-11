Egypt’s 2021 exports register record high

Egypt’s exports in 2021 registered a record high of about 31 billion U.S. dollars.

One of the reasons for the increase in Egyptian exports is the growth in global demand for goods, amid the gradual recovery from the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Egyptian government will continue to take steps to encourage reliance on the national industries, through coordination with the private sector, and to enhance industrial investments with specific projects aimed at covering part of the import gaps.