Israeli researchers discover anti-cancer system in human cells

Israeli researchers have discovered a biological control system in human cells that inhibits cancer growth.

The discovery could lead to a new class of better cancer drugs.

In a study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America(PNAS), a peer-reviewed multidisciplinary scientific journal, a team of BGU researchers have discovered the biological function of a peptide as an inhibitor of the protein kinase enzyme.

Hundreds of human protein kinases send out signals in cells that control their destiny. If the kinase instructs a cancer cell to divide and reproduce, blocking the kinase will slow down cancer cell proliferation.

Using mouse models and human cells, the researchers found that the examined peptide inhibits cancer cell survival, tumor development, invasion, and metastasis.