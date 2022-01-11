UNICEF provides water supply equipment to Libyan city

UNICEF has provided water supply equipment to the Libyan city Surman, some 60 km west of the capital Tripoli.

About 30,000 people will benefit from this assistance, which includes water pumps, PVC pipes and steel adaptors to maintain water supplies, it said.

UNICEF explained that this project will improve access to safer water and public health.

Due to years of armed conflict and instability, Libyan authorities have been struggling to provide proper services for the people.

The Great Man-Made River, a network of pipes supplying 60 percent of all fresh water in Libya, has repeatedly been subject to vandalism and closure over the past years. ■