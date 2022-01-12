The Australian government has announced that it will build an Indigenous cultural precinct in the nation’s capital.

The project named Ngurra, translates to “home”, “country” or “place of belonging” in various Aboriginal languages.

To be built in Canberra halfway between Parliament House and the Australian War Memorial, Ngurra will incorporate a learning center and the Australian Institute of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Studies (AIATSIS).

It will also become a national resting place to care for the ancestral remains of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.