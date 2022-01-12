Sergeant Loucas Panayiotou awarded an Overseas Territories Police Medal by Her Majesty the Queen

SBA Police Sergeant, Loucas Panayiotou, has revealed the pride he feels in being awarded the Overseas Territories Police Medal by Her Majesty the Queen in the New Year’s Honours List.

The prestigious award was given to the 30-year police veteran for his outstanding work and dedication to his job, including his role as a Community Sergeant in the Western SBAs for the last 16 years, which made him a prominent public face of the police.

He has been described as “routinely going the extra mile by supporting charitable and community activities to make a difference to lives of children, young people and disadvantaged groups” and as a school governor, he has supported local scout and youth groups and worked closely with organisations that help children with disabilities.

Over the past decade, his team’s tireless charitable work has transformed the lives many and has raised over €500,000 for good causes.

Speaking shortly after hearing the news, Sergeant Panayiotou said: “It was a great honour to have been selected for the award; it means so much to me.”

Sergeant Panayiotou has also helped organise the annual ‘Christodoulou March’ in the WSBA, coordinated regular food aid campaigns to support local communities, arranged charity dinners in support of ‘Riding for the Disabled’ and he was a fund raiser and organiser of charity concerts to support drug prevention and community works.

SBA Police Chief Constable, Chris Eyre, was full of praise for his officer and was delighted to see him receive the accolade.

He said: “In my 35 years of service I have never worked with a more committed and inspirational Community Police Officer. His enthusiasm and determination are outstanding. I am absolutely delighted that his work has been recognised with this honour.”

Chairman of Trachoni Community Council, Kyriakos Christodoulou, also paid his own tribute: “It’s difficult to say ‘no’ to Loucas as he is so positive. Wherever there are problems, he sees opportunities and he makes everyone believe that anything is possible.”

Bases Administrator, Major General Rob Thomson also highlighted the Sergeant’s work ethic: “Sergeant Loucas has been an exemplary servant of the communities here in the Sovereign Base Areas and it is excellent to see his sense of service and commitment recognised with this prestigious award’’.