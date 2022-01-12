UNICEF distributes protective materials to schools in W. Libya

Protective and sanitizing materials have been distributed to a number of schools in Western Libya to stem the spread of COVID-19, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) announced.

“This month, UNICEF launched the second part of its Back to School initiative, distributing cleaning and disinfection materials and personal protective equipment,” UNICEF said.

This initiative benefits 39,000 school children and teachers in more than 60 schools in the West region including the towns of Zultun, Regdalin, Ajaylat and Al-jamil, the statement said.

Libya has so far reported 391,633 COVID-19 cases, including 378,579 recoveries and 5,752 deaths, according to the National Center for Disease Control of Libya.

The center also confirmed that 1,886,754 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 865,636 have received two shots.