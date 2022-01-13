Beijing sees fewer smokers aged 15 and above

The smoking rate among those aged 15 and above in the Chinese capital Beijing has dropped to 19.9 percent, data from the municipal health commission shows.

The number of smokers in this age group has decreased by 73,000 from that in 2019. The rate of exposure to second-hand smoke in workplaces and restaurants has declined to 23.4 percent and 37.3 percent, respectively, compared to 27 percent and 42.5 percent in 2019.

To mitigate the harmful impact of smoking on public health, the Chinese government has strengthened tobacco control and rolled out official interventions.

Beijing has prohibited smoking in public spaces since June 1, 2015, when the regulations on tobacco control took effect. E