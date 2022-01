India’s merchandise export in December 2021 stood at 37.29 billion U.S. dollars, the highest ever monthly achievement showing an increase of 37.0 percent over the same month last year.

The export figure stood at 27.22 billion U.S. dollars in December 2020.

Compared to 27.11 billion U.S. dollars’ worth of merchandise export in December 2019, last month’s exports were an increase of 37.55 percent.