Iran’s missile progress poses challenges to U.S. regional military plan: expert

A U.S. political expert said the progress in Iran’s missile program has posed challenges to the U.S. regional military plan, Iran’s news network Press TV reports.

Iran’s missile program has changed U.S. strategic military calculations by restoring an actual balance in the Middle East region, Moscow-based Andrew Korybko was quoted by Press TV as saying.

“The United States fears that Iran is upsetting the hitherto American-enforced regional balance of power, where Washington and its allies were supposed to have a decisive military advantage over Tehran,” he explained.

Iran recently launched a rocket into space carrying three research devices.