Mongolia to hold ice festival to revive pandemic-hit tourism sector

Mongolia is planning to hold an annual ice festival in March to revive the country’s pandemic-battered tourism sector.

The annual festival called “Blue Pearl” was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and the 21st edition of the festival will be held from March 2-5 in the northernmost province of Khuvsgul under the auspices of the country’s Ministry of Environment and Tourism.

The festival will include many activities such as ice knuckle-bone shooting contest, bicycle and ice skate races, moto sports performance, sled dog race, tug of war, relay race, family contests and horse races.