Norway to prioritize women, peace, security at Security Council

Norway, which serves as president of the Security Council for the month of January, will prioritize the issue of women, peace and security in the council’s work.

Women are often among the hardest affected by conflict, yet remain marginalized when it comes to political processes and peacemaking.

Norway plans to hold a “signature event” on Jan. 18 on addressing violence targeting women in peace and security processes, she said.

The Jan. 18 event, in the form of an open debate, will be chaired by the Norwegian foreign minister.