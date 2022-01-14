China advances “toilet revolution” in schools

China has managed to ensure access to sanitary toilets for virtually all students in its primary and secondary schools as well as kindergartens nationwide following years of efforts to promote a toilet revolution.

Toilets in 67,000 primary and secondary schools and kindergartens have been renovated since the government launched a program in 2019, aiming to provide safe and clean toilet facilities on campus, figures from the ministry showed.

With the exception of a small handful of schools in certain areas, all the toilets in the nation’s primary and secondary schools and kindergartens have met the basic safety and sanitation requirements.