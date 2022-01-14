Dim sum dishes prove hit in Jakarta

Windy Tan started her street food business last July by selling dim sum dishes in a rented space in front of a convenience store in the western part of Indonesia’s capital city Jakarta.

Not long before, the 27-year-old woman just decided to resign from an advertising agency, which was hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of Chinese descent, Tan has been on cloud nine as she has been gaining a small fortune from her modest Chinese food business.

“My mother usually cooks hot or warm snacks when it’s raining outside. Now that it’s rainy season here in Indonesia, I believe more people would enjoy warm dishes,” she explained.

Never did she expect that the decision to manage the food stall would help her survive financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dim sums are simple and healthy dishes. Moreover, people in urban cities are already familiar with them,” she said.

Tan, who graduated with a degree in marketing management, is now thinking of having more food stalls selling steamed dim sums in other areas of the city.

“They are delicious. Many people love them. I think they have become a part of the lifestyle of many Jakartans,” she said.

Tan, who is also selling the Chinese dish using food delivery service platforms such as GoFood, GrabFood and ShopeeFood, has been seeing an increase in the number of orders online.

“This is exciting. I am getting more optimistic about becoming full-time in the food business,” she said, adding that her monthly profit from the business has lately been much higher than last work’s monthly salary.

In the eastern part of Jakarta, a group of three close friends who have known each other since the high school is spicing things up in Chinese cuisine.

Under the name of Dimsum Corner, the business was designated a few weeks after the young people Cakra Jova, Liko Andriza and Jefry Aliansyah completed their undergraduate degrees in 2019.

“That evening, we hung out and we thought we should develop a business together. And we thought it’s about dim sums. And we want to make it as unique as possible,” Jova said.

They currently have six kiosks spreading in Jakarta and its satellite city of Bekasi with 25 employees working for them. All the food stalls are situated nearby housing complexes, targeting young adults and middle-class families.

The changes in working style amid COVID-19 have also inspired these young people to explore new opportunities. According to Andriza, their business has expanded more rapidly as their earnings increased significantly.

“During the tightened restrictions, many office workers worked from home. Surprisingly, we saw the number of online orders increase much higher. We even added more branches during that time,” he said, while planning to establish more in the near future.

The 25-year-old guy said that in addition to food quality control, it is also really important for owners in such a business to be social media savvy in a bid to reach more potential customers.

“We still can’t afford to hire influencers. Luckily, some of our customers are public figures and artists. They help us promote our dishes on social media,” said Andriza, noting that the competition within dim sum entrepreneurs in Jakarta is getting much more fierce.

For them, innovation and uniqueness are also the keys. “Now, there are quite many places to eat dim sums in big cities in Indonesia. That’s why we must make our own distinctive,” said Andriza.

The three friends expressed their optimism that they would expand their business into the heart of Jakarta, home to some 10 million people.

“It’s likely we will expand our business in the city center,” Aliansyah said. “We just need to be patient and persistent.”