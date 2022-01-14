Ghanaian charity, Chinese companies donate items to support underprivileged communities

A Ghanaian charity and several Chinese companies recently donated batches of daily necessities to worse-off communities in the Ashanti Region.

The items, including bags of rice, cooking oil, sardines, and beverages, were donated to certain groups of people at Kramokrom and Adumkrom, two poverty-stricken communities in the region.

Laud Ofori Afrifa, a representative of the Community Connect Network, a private charitable organization in Ghana, said that it is hoped that the donations will help those in need.

Ding Ling, a Chinese entrepreneur who joined the Ghanaian charity group to make the donation, said that she has the children in mind during the festive season.

Janet Asantewaa, a resident of Adumkrom, expressed appreciation for the donation, saying that it will support them a great deal.

She also expressed optimism that the relationship among locals, the charity, and the Chinese communities in Ghana will continue.