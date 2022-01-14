Manpower tool tabs Egyptians in Libya

The Egyptian and Libyan Ministries of Manpower recently launched an electronic link system to organize the entry of Egyptian workers to the Libyan labor market.

The new system coordinates the return of Egyptian laborers to Libya to participate in the reconstruction projects of the war-torn country and documents the exact number of Egyptian workers in Libya and their workplaces to protect their rights.

Libya has been the main destination for nearly 2 million Egyptian workers before the civil war that wreaked havoc in the country for a decade.