During December, Israeli marine archaeologists found some rare treasure from two ancient shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea.

The ships were probably wrecked by a storm in the Roman and Mamluk periods respectively.

The ships’ cargoes and the remains were found scattered at a depth of about four meters, off the coast of the town of Caesarea.

The artifacts include hundreds of silver and bronze coins, a bronze figurine in the form of an eagle, symbolizing Roman rule, and a figurine of a Roman mime in a comic mask.

The team also found bronze bells intended to ward off evil spirits, and pottery vessels.

The underwater remains also include a red gemstone for setting in a ring, with a carving showing a lyre, and a thick, octagonal gold ring set with a green gemstone.

The researchers said it is an image of the Good Shepherd, one of the earliest images used in Christianity for symbolizing Jesus.