Rare treasure from two ancient shipwrecks

January 14, 2022

Photo taken on Dec. 22, 2021 shows a gold ring set with a green gemstone found from an ancient shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea, on display at the Israel Antiquities Authority lab in Jerusalem. Israeli marine archaeologists have found some rare treasure from two ancient shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea.

During December, Israeli marine archaeologists found some rare treasure from two ancient shipwrecks in the Mediterranean Sea.

The ships were probably wrecked by a storm in the Roman and Mamluk periods respectively.

The ships’ cargoes and the remains were found scattered at a depth of about four meters, off the coast of the town of Caesarea.

The artifacts include hundreds of silver and bronze coins, a bronze figurine in the form of an eagle, symbolizing Roman rule, and a figurine of a Roman mime in a comic mask.

The team also found bronze bells intended to ward off evil spirits, and pottery vessels.

The underwater remains also include a red gemstone for setting in a ring, with a carving showing a lyre, and a thick, octagonal gold ring set with a green gemstone.

The researchers said it is an image of the Good Shepherd, one of the earliest images used in Christianity for symbolizing Jesus.