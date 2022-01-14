Solar module sales up 10 pct in Germany in 2021

Sales of solar modules in Germany in 2021 increased by around ten percent year-on-year as around 240,000 solar power systems with a total output of 5.3 gigawatts (GW) were installed.

Around ten percent of Germany’s electricity consumption is now covered by photovoltaic systems.

Demand for solar systems for private homes and ground-level solar parks rose sharply last year, while newly installed photovoltaic capacity on commercial roofs fell.

Germany’s new government aims to generate 80 percent of electricity from renewable sources by 2030 and to expand installed solar power capacity in the country from the current 59 GW to 200 GW by the same date.