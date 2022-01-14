Tennis superstar, Emma Raducanu named global brand ambassador of British Airways

British Airways has named tennis superstar, Emma Raducanu, as its latest global brand ambassador. The airline, which prides itself on connecting Britain with the world and the world with Britain, will support the British star as she represents the nation globally.

Tom Stevens, British Airways’ Director of Brand and Customer Experience, said: “As we look ahead to the world opening up again, we’re excited to be supporting the very best of British talent, Emma Raducanu. We couldn’t have been prouder as a nation than when Emma won the US Open. Sport has the power to inspire and unite people all across the globe, so we are delighted to be supporting Emma as she represents Britain and takes on the world.”