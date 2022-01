Tourist arrivals in the Maldives increased 138 percent in 2021 compared with 2020.

The Maldives recorded 1.3 million tourist arrivals in 2021 compared to 55,494 tourist arrivals in 2020.

data from the Tourism Ministry showed that India was the largest source of tourists to Maldives in 2021, accounting for 22.1 percent of all arrivals. Russia and Britain accounted for 16.8 percent and 7.2 percent of arrivals respectively.