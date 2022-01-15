Turkey’s publishing sector in distress amid currency crisis

Kenan Kocaturk, head of the Turkish Publishers’ Association, bemoaned the country’s soaring paper prices, which are pushing publishers to reconsider their printing plans.

“Overall, paper prices have climbed by 60 to 70 percent, and publishers are struggling to print books,” he told local press.

Turkey’s publishing industry has been hit severely by the country’s currency depreciation. In 2021. The Turkish lira hit record lows against the U.S. dollar, losing more than 40 percent of its value, putting pressure on industries that rely on imports, such as printing and publishing.

Aside from food and utilities, paper is the item that has climbed in price the most in the last year, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute.

Following the introduction of a government scheme aiming to protect lira deposits in banks, the currency slightly rebounded in late December, but this recovery has not yet found a solid reflection in the soaring prices of items including paper.

Because of the currency depreciation, together with other economic factors, Turkey’s annual inflation surged to 36.08 percent, the highest since 2002, official data showed on Monday.

“Three months ago, the price of specially coated paper was 760 dollars (per ton), now it’s 1,600 dollars, placing us in a difficult position in terms of business transactions,” Guven Bali, who works for a printing house in Ankara, told Xinhua.

Some paper importers have hoarded their products and refused to sell at foreign currency market pricing as they wait for the dollar or the euro to appreciate in value against the lira, according to him.

“We can’t obtain paper, and even if we can, it’s expensive,” said Bali. “As a result, the stuff we print becomes expensive, creating a vicious spiral in terms of business due to supply-demand concerns.”

Refik Tabakci, owner and editor-in-chief of Imge publishing in Istanbul, said that his company has not raised book prices but has suspended printing.

“There are a lot of books waiting to be published. Workers and staff of publishing houses are paying the price of the current trouble, “he told the Milliyet newspaper.

A bookshop owner in Istanbul, Turkey’s largest city and cultural hub, who requested anonymity, told Xinhua that the price of book cover paper has nearly doubled in less than a year, while regular book paper has increased by about 60 percent.

“It’s tough to sell a book in these conditions, let alone print one,” he added, adding that other costs such as ink, industrial glue, and electricity also went up in 2021.

Erdem Canga, an Istanbul-based university student who studies chemistry, said the cost of his school books increased by 50 percent, leaving him unable to afford the extracurricular books he desires.

“I rely on my family and a small government grant for financial support, so I have to stick to a strict budget when it comes to my university expenses, especially books,” said Canga.

“We exchange books with our friends, so it’s cheaper to read them,” he added. ■