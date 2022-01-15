UNHCR provides solar lamps to thousands of households in Libya’s Benghazi

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)has started distribution of solar lamps to thousands of households in the eastern Libyan city of Benghazi.

Years of armed conflicts forced foreign companies responsible for the construction of power projects to abandon their projects, causing a deficit in the public power network since the former regime of Muammar Gaddafi was toppled in 2011.

Many Libyans are forced to use private power generators for their homes and shops.

According to the Central Bank of Libya, a total of 2.5 billion dinars (540 million U.S. dollars) were spent on electricity projects in 2021. ■