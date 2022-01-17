New communications facility at Dhekelia

The United Kingdom will build a new communications facility on one of two bases it maintains on Cyprus, a British Defense Ministry spokesman has said.

The spokesman told the Associated Press that the purpose of the Project” is to “modernize communications infrastructure and increase our resilience.”

The spokesman, gave no further details. The facility will be built at a disused site at Dhekelia Garrison near Larnaca.

The U.K. retained the bases when the island gained independence from British colonial rule in 1960.