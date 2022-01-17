Russia’s daily COVID-19 cases near 30,000

Russia has recorded 29,230 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 10,803,534, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

Meanwhile, the death toll grew by 686, below 700 for the first time since July 5, to 321,320. The number of recoveries increased by 22,731 to 9,858,615.

There are currently 623,599 active cases nationwide, the center said, adding that the mortality rate stands at 2.97 percent.

Moscow is the worst-hit region, where 6,480 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 2,088,704. ■