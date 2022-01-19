Fifth wave of pandemic in Cyprus de-escalating

The fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic in Cyprus is de-escalating, two members of the scientific team advising the government said on Tuesday.

The country’s epidemiological data over the last seven days or so have been very encouraging, Petros Karayiannis, a leading member of the team and professor of microbiology/molecular virology at the University of Nicosia Medical School, told the state Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation radio.

“Barring a new unexpected spike, new infections may drop below 1,000 per day in 15 days and, if no new aggressive variant of the coronavirus appears, this will allow us to hope for much better conditions by the onset of summer,” Karayiannis said.

New coronavirus infections peaked at 5,457 on Jan. 4 in Cyprus, with the positivity rate reaching 4.44 percent in a population of less than a million.

Data released by the Ministry of Health showed that new infections receded to 2,918 on Monday, with the positivity rate dropping to 2.07 percent.

“We are possibly heading to an endemic phase of the disease, as it would be difficult for the virus to be transmitted because of the high rate of fully vaccinated people, and the high immunity rate among the population,” epidemiologist and public health specialist Michalis Voniatis said.

Permanent Secretary of the Health Ministry Christina Yiannaki said 83.7 percent of adults over 18 have completed their vaccination in Cyprus. This ratio drops to 70.4 percent of the population of over five years of age, who are eligible for vaccination.

“The target is to have 75 percent of the population between five and 17 years of age vaccinated,” she said.

In an effort to keep elementary and secondary education schools open, the Ministry of Health announced a new program on Tuesday which will allow pupils who have come into contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases to continue attending classes after a negative antigen rapid test.

Pupils will have to take the test on a daily basis for five consecutive days. ■