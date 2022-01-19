Libya, Turkey sign agreement on youth capacity building

The Libyan Minister of Youth Fathallah Al-Zani on Tuesday signed an agreement on capacity building for youth with the Turkish Minister of Youth and Sports Mehmet Kasapoglu.

The agreement, which was signed in Istanbul, includes cooperation between the two ministries on a number of programs and projects for building youth capacity, the Libyan Youth Ministry said in a statement.

The agreement also includes holding Turkish-Libyan youth camps, workshops and conferences, the statement added.

The two sides will exchange expertise and consultation on youth cooperation and hold Turkish-Libyan youth exchange programs, it added. ■