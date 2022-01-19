Over 4,000 Libyans receive COVID-19 vaccine booster shot

The Libyan National Center for Disease Control on Tuesday announced that a total of 4,166 people have received a third booster shot for COVID-19.

A total of 1,974,537 people in Libya have received one vaccine dose, while over 945,000 others have taken two doses, the center said.

This week, more than 31,000 tests were carried out, of which 4,072 tested positive, the center said, adding that 57 patients have died.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Libya since the start of the pandemic has reached 398,940, with 385,693 recoveries and 5,863 deaths, according to the center. ■