Palestine reports surge of new COVID-19 cases

Palestine on Tuesday reported an increase of 933 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a new high over the past few weeks in its territories, the Palestinian Authority Health Ministry said.

In a press statement, the health ministry said that it recorded four more fatalities in the last 24 hours, adding the death toll from coronavirus in Palestine to 5,031 since March 2020.

Among the latest cases, 756 were recorded in the West Bank and 177 in the Gaza Strip, which has been ruled by the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) since 2007.

In Gaza, the Hamas-run Ministry of Education said that it launched a vaccination campaign in coordination with the health ministry at all schools for school children aged 13-15. ■