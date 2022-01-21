Israel reports 64,940 new COVID-19 cases

The Israeli Ministry of Health on Thursday reported 64,940 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 2,101,265.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus rose to 8,369, with 19 new fatalities added, the highest daily figure since early October, 2021.

The number of active cases rose to a new record of 409,817, while the rate of positive results from all daily COVID-19 tests in Israel reached a record of 18.38 percent.

However, the ministry announced that schoolchildren and kindergartners who have been exposed to COVID-19 patients will no longer be required to enter quarantine.

The ministry also approved the third booster vaccine shot to children aged five to 11. ■