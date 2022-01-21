Israeli, Turkish FMs hold 1st phone talk in 13 years

Israeli and Turkish foreign ministers on Thursday held a phone talk for the first time in 13 years.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid’s office said in a statement that his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu called him to inquire about his health following his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Lapid tested positive on Jan. 10 and ended his mandatory isolation earlier this week.

Lapid’s office did not elaborate on the content of the phone call.

The Hebrew-language Ynet news site reported that the two ministers also spoke about the ties between their countries.

The call was the latest sign of warming ties between the two countries, which have been tense since Israel’s deadly assault on the Mavi Marmara flotilla in 2010.

The talk also came two days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Israeli President Isaac Herzog might visit Turkey. ■