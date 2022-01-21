Portugal reports record-high daily COVID-19 infections

Portugal reported 56,426 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, a new record high since the beginning of the pandemic, bringing the country’s total caseload to 2,059,595.

According to the epidemiological bulletin released by the Portuguese Directorate-General for Health, 34 more deaths associated with COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 19,447 fatalities since March 2020.

For the third consecutive day, Portugal broke the record for new daily infections, with 45 more people being hospitalized in the last 24 hours, bringing total hospitalization to 2,004, of which 152 were in intensive care units.

Portugal opened on Thursday booster shots for people over 35 years of age. So far, more than 4 million people in the country have received the booster dose, and more than 8.7 million have completed the primary vaccination regime. ■