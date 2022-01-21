Turkey hits Kurdish targets in N Syria

Turkey hit Syria’s Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) targets after the latter shelled on the Syrian city of Afrin, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The YPG launched a missile attack against the city center of Afrin on the 4th anniversary of Turkey’s cross-border Operation Olive Branch, the ministry tweeted.

According to initial findings, the YPG killed four civilians and injured 20 others after it carried out a missile attack from the Tel Rifat region in northern Syria, said the ministry.

Turkey’s security forces responded by hitting the YPG targets with artillery, it added.

The Turkish army launched Operation Euphrates Shield in 2016, Operation Olive Branch in 2018, Operation Peace Spring in 2019, and Operation Spring Shield in 2020 in northern Syria, in order to eliminate the YPG group along its border with the neighboring country.

Turkey sees the YPG as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the EU, has been rebelling against the Turkish government for more than three decades, which has claimed more than 40,000 lives. ■