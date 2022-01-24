Bayern rout Hertha to restore Bundesliga lead

Front runners Bayern Munich restored its six-point advantage at the top of the standings after trashing struggling Hertha Berlin 4-1 in Bundesliga on Sunday.

The German giants started powerfully into the clash and thought they had opened the scoring with just two minutes gone, but Corentin Tolisso’s goal was ruled offside by the video assistant referee.

The visitors pressed forward and created more danger in front of Hertha’s goal as Kingsley Coman headed into the arms of goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow in the 16th minute.

Julian Nagelsmann’s men eventually marked the opener after Coman’s cross to the far post allowed Tolisso to get his name on the scoreboards nine minutes later.

Bayern gained momentum and doubled its advantage just before the break when Joshua Kimmich’s free-kick into the box found Thomas Muller, who flicked the ball past Schwolow from close range.

After the restart, Hertha had the golden chance to halve the deficit but for all that Vladimir Darida missed the target from a promising position with all time and space in the 52nd minute.

The goals were scored at the other end of the pitch though as Leroy Sane benefitted on a moment of madness from Schwolow, whose misplaced pass invited Sane to tap home the 3-0 advantage into the open goal.

The deal was sealed but Bayern kept it going and made it four in the 79th minute when Kimmich’s through ball found Serge Gnabry, who finished the job with a well-placed shot into the far post corner.

Moments later Hertha showed a sign of life as Jurgen Ekkelenkamp utilized a rebound to reduce the arrears against the flow of the game.

Bayern remained a menace and had another goal disallowed in the closing stages after Sane committed a handball before drilling the ball into the top left corner.

“I am more annoyed by the goal against than by all the chances we left unused. We defended very well and allowed Hertha to create one chance,” said Bayern Munich’s head coach Julian Nagelsmann.

Elsewhere, Leipzig secured its third consecutive victory after inflicting Wolfsburg the 11th defeat of the season. Willi Orban and Josko Gvardiol were late on target to reap all three points on home soil. ■