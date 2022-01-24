Pakistan adds 7,195 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths

Pakistan has added 7,195 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country’s National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

The number of overall confirmed cases has risen to 1,374,800, according to the NCOC, the department leading Pakistan’s campaign against the pandemic.

Another eight people lost their lives over the past 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the death toll to 29,105, the NCOC said, adding that 1,113 are in critical condition.

During the period, 833 patients recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,269,078, the NCOC said.

The southern Sindh province is the worst-affected region by the pandemic with 526,899 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province which has reported 464,431 cases. ■