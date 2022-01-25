Greece, Turkey agree to boost economic cooperation during Athens meeting

Greek and Turkish officials agreed to boost bilateral economic cooperation and trade during a meeting held in Athens on Monday, the Greek Foreign Affairs ministry said.

The fifth session of the Greek-Turkish Joint Economic Committee ended with the signing of a protocol by Greek Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for Economic Diplomacy and Openness Kostas Fragogiannis, and Turkish Deputy Minister of Trade Mustafa Tuzcu.

The two senior officials said they were pleased the committee had been reconvened, with the last session being held more than 11 years ago in Ankara in October 2010.

Greece and Turkey agreed to enhance collaboration on bilateral trade, investment, the energy sector, environmental protection, and transport. They will also reactivate bilateral cooperation on research and innovation.

They also reiterated their commitment to enhancing cooperation to increase tourist flows between the two countries. ■