Turkey to bring in extra 4-mln-cubic-meter gas per day from Azerbaijan amid harsh winter

Turkey will bring in an additional 4 million cubic meters of natural gas per day in February from Azerbaijan to meet its increasing demand during the harsh winter conditions, the state-run Anadolu agency reported Wednesday.

The additional supply would be delivered by the Azerbaijani state oil company Socar through the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline Project (TANAP), Anadolu said.

Gas residential consumption in Turkey has reached a record level after Iran has suspended its gas supply since Jan. 20 over a technical failure.

With the increasing demand during the cold weather conditions in Turkey, about 288 million cubic meters of gas was consumed on Jan. 19, breaking an all-time record, according to Anadolu.

Turkey recently started to apply restrictions on the use of natural gas in industrial and gas power plants to meet the increasing civilian demand.

The country has an average daily natural gas input capacity of over 270 million cubic meters. ■