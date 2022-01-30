Indian bank withdraws controversial work guidelines for pregnant women

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday withdrew the controversial guidelines pertaining to pregnant women “unfit” for work.

“Revised instructions about recruitment of pregnant women candidates stands withdrawn,” SBI said in a statement. “In view of the public sentiments, SBI has decided to keep the revised instruction regarding recruitment of pregnant women candidates in abeyance and continue with the existing instructions in the matter.”

On Saturday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), a statutory body of the Delhi government formed to investigate and examine all matters relating to the safety and security of women, issued a notice to SBI on this matter.

In the notice put on social media, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said that SBI, in a circular on Dec. 31, stopped women who are more than three months pregnant from working.

“This is a very serious matter. This action of the bank appears to be discriminatory and illegal as it’s contrary to maternity benefits provided under the Code of Social Security, 2020,” said the DCW notice.