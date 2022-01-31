British PM’s trip to Japan canceled

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s planned trip to Japan in mid-February has been canceled, Japanese government sources said Monday.

The trip would have been the first face-to-face meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Johnson since they met at the COP26 climate summit in Britain last year.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed the cancellation.

“It is not true that a visit by British Prime Minister Johnson is being arranged,” Matsuno told a regular news conference on Monday. ■